Belgium's Arseus sells 225 mln euros worth of bonds
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium's Arseus sells 225 mln euros worth of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - Belgian medical equipment supplies company Arseus sold 225 million euros ($284 million) worth of 5-year bonds on Friday, the first day of an oversubscribed offering, it said in a statement.

“The total subscribed amount for the bond loan was significantly higher than the maximum targeted amount of 225 million euros,” it said. “The investors’ subscriptions will therefore be reduced proportionally.”

The bonds have a nominal value of 1,000 euros and mature on July 2, 2017, giving a coupon rate of 4.75 percent based on the issue price of 101.875 percent. The gross yield is 4.325 percent.

Arseus, whose sales were slightly higher than expected in the first quarter of this year, had said it hoped to raise a minimum of 100 million euros in the bond issue. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Writing by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Nick Macfie)

