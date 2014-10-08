FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arseus Q3 sales rise 34.1 percent
October 8, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Arseus Q3 sales rise 34.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Belgian medical supplies group Arseus said turnover in the third quarter increased by 34.1 percent, boosted by its pharmaceutical compounding business.

The group has made a string of divestments over the past quarters, most recently its IT unit Corilus, to almost completely focus on its Fagron unit, which makes ingredients for pharmacies to make bespoke medicines for patients, so called pharmaceutical compounding.

The group repeated its outlook that it expected a core profit margin in 2014 of 26 percent after corporate costs for the company as a whole, above the 23.8 percent achieved in 2013.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

