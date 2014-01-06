FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Arseus sells units to U.S. group Henry Schein
January 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Belgium's Arseus sells units to U.S. group Henry Schein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Belgian healthcare group Arseus has sold several small units of its healthcare supplies business to U.S. group Henry Schein for 50 million euros ($68.07 million), the company said on Monday.

Arseus sold its dental software units Julie and Arseus Dental Lab as well as Arseus Dental Solutions Benelux and France Ouest, which have joint annual sales of about 70 million euros.

In August, Arseus said that it was considering options for the group’s Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Specialities divisions, after sales for these businesses fell in the first half.

The group had already disposed of its dental distribution activities in November and said on Monday it would make further announcements in the first half of 2014.

