BRIEF-Arseus posts turnover of 101.3 mln euros

April 8 (Reuters) - Arseus Nv

* Turnover of Arseus increased by 26.6 pct to 101.3 mln euros

* Q1 organic growth was 12.0 pct (at constant exchange rates)

* CEO: confirm expectations for 2014 that we announced earlier

* Gross dividend of 0.72 euros per share will be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 12 May 2014

* Arseus expects turnover from the continuing operations of at least 480 million euros in 2014, with a REBITDA margin from continuing operations of 26 pct