BRIEF-Arseus says Waterland to place about 6.27 mln Arseus shares
April 8, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arseus says Waterland to place about 6.27 mln Arseus shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Arseus nv arseus : waterland announces a private placement of its shares in arseus

* Arseus nv - private placement will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilding.

* Arseus - intends to sell, through a private placement, up to approximately 6.27 million shares held by it in arseus, representing up to 20% of arseus’ currently outstanding capital

* Arseus nv - waterland has agreed to a lock-up of 180 calendar days for all arseus shares not sold in private placement

* Arseus - until results of placement are announced, trading of shares on nyse euronext brussels and nyse euronext amsterdam will be temporarily suspended Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
