BRIEF-Arseus undertakes private placement of $185 mln

April 11 (Reuters) - Arseus Nv

* Arseus NV announces successful us private placement of us$ 185 million

* US PP was initially offered for us$ 100 million, but was oversubscribed by us$ 85 million because of strong demand

* US PP consists of several tranches with maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years in both us dollars and euros. Average annual fixed interest rate is 4.6%.

* Transaction is expected to be closed on 15 april 2014. Funds of us pp, will be used to partly repay existing loans and to finance acquisitions.

* ING financial markets LLC acted as sole placement agent and joint bookrunner in this transaction and commerzbank as joint bookrunner.

* US PP is in line with arseus’ financial strategy to further diversify its sources of financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: