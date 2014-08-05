FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arseus H1 turnover rises 34.7 pct; says to divest Corilus
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 5, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arseus H1 turnover rises 34.7 pct; says to divest Corilus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Arseus NV :

* Turnover of Arseus increases strongly by 34.7 pct to 209.1 million euros

* Strong organic growth at Fagron of 14.2 pct

* REBITDA margin at Fagron of28.5 pct due to successful research and development and innovation strategy

* Board of directors decides to divest Corilus

* Will focus fully on expansion of Fagron as a successful and innovative pharmaceutical research and development company

* Outlook for 2014 has been adjusted due to divestment of corilus

* Arseus expects to achieve turnover from continued operations of at least 435 million euros, with a REBITDA margin from continued operations of 26 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.