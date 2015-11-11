FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Blue Moon Diamond" sells for world record $48.4 million - Sotheby's
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

"Blue Moon Diamond" sells for world record $48.4 million - Sotheby's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The extremely rare and flawless "Blue Moon Diamond" sold for 48.6 million Swiss francs ($48.4 million) to a Hong Kong buyer on Wednesday, setting a world record for a gemstone at auction, Sotheby's said.

The cushion-shaped diamond, mounted on a ring, has the top grading of fancy vivid blue and weighs 12.03 carats. It had a pre-sale estimate of $35 million-$55 million.

"It is a new record price for any gemstone and per carat," David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's international jewellery division who conducted the sale in Geneva, told a packed showroom that erupted into applause. ($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
