FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Museum housing Henry VIII's flagship up for British award
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 25, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Museum housing Henry VIII's flagship up for British award

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes location of museum in para 3 to Wakefield)

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - A museum in the British city of Portsmouth that displays the salvaged hulk of King Henry VIII’s flagship “Mary Rose”, which sank in an attack on a French invasion fleet in 1545, is among the six finalists named on Thursday for a 100,000-pound ($167,800) prize.

The Mary Rose Museum made the shortlist for Museum of the Year, the Art Fund charity said, for its “extraordinary and elegant” exhibition of the ship, which was rediscovered in 1971 and salvaged in one of the costliest such operations in history.

Other finalists for the award, whose winner will be announced in July, are the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in the English county of East Sussex, the Hayward Gallery in London, the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Tate Britain in London and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.

Stephen Deuchar, director of the Art Fund, and chairman of the judges, said in a statement that given the quality of the competition for the prize, it is “no wonder that the international reputation of UK museums is riding so high”.

The Art Fund is a British fundraising charity for art. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.