Munch's $120 million "The Scream" to be displayed at NY museum
September 18, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Munch's $120 million "The Scream" to be displayed at NY museum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” which sold for $120 million at Sotheby’s in May, will be displayed at New York’s Museum of Modern Art for six months, the museum said on Tuesday.

Munch created four versions of “The Scream” between 1893 and 1910. The 1895 pastel-on-board image of a man holding his head and screaming as he stands beneath a red and yellow sky is the only one in private hands.

It was reportedly bought by U.S. financier Leon Black and is the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction. The other versions are in museums in Norway.

Black is the lead partner of Apollo Global Management and No. 330 on Forbes’ list of billionaires. He sits on the boards of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“The Scream” will be on view at MoMA from October 24 until April 29, 2013.

