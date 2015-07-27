FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pinault family's Artemis in talks to buy cruise company Ponant
July 27, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Pinault family's Artemis in talks to buy cruise company Ponant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Artemis, the Pinault family’s holding firm that controls luxury and sports group Kering , said on Monday that it was in exclusive talks to acquire French luxury cruise ship operator Ponant from private equity group Bridgepoint.

The cruise company, which specialises in polar tours, is expected to make revenues of more than 140 million euros ($133 million) this year and was reported in the media to be worth around 400 million euros.

“Demand in the luxury cruise market has been robust, buoyed ... by an affluent and international client base, particularly from North America and Southeast Asia,” Artemis said in a statement.

Financial details of the proposed deal were not disclosed.

$1 = 0.9007 euros Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
