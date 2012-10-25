FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P suspends some Artesia, N.M. bonds ratings
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

S&P suspends some Artesia, N.M. bonds ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has suspended its long-term rating on some revenue bonds of Artesia, New Mexico, reflecting the city’s unclear financial position.

The bonds affected are gross receipts tax revenue bonds and its water and wastewater system revenue bonds.

S&P said independent auditors of the fiscal 2011 audit were not able to substantiate the account balances for revenues, expenditures, capital assets.

S&P said it may reinstate the ratings after the release of a financial statement that an independent auditor says fairly presents the financial position of the city.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.