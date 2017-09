Oct 28 (Reuters) - Artnet AG :

* Said on Monday it lowered the profit-and-loss forecast for 2014

* Said final results for 2014 are expected to be -0.5 million euros

* Said so far company was expecting final results to be around 0.6 million euros for current year

* Said main reason for change of forecast is that anticipated revenue from advertisements for artnet advertising segment will not be achieved in full

