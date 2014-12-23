FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Artnews to sell 71.56 pct stake in Art&Business Magazine
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
December 23, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Artnews to sell 71.56 pct stake in Art&Business Magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Artnews SA :

* Reported on Monday it signed an agreement to sell 71.56 pct stake of Art&Business Magazine SA, for 300,000 zlotys ($86,100)

* Additionally obliged to sign an agreeemnt by Dec. 31 concerning acquisition of part of Art&Business Magazine SA such as publishing agency Art&Bsiness with rights to press title Art&Business and rights to all published and digital property of Art&Business Magazine SA, for 500,000 zlotys

* Purchase price for assets of Art&Business Magazine SA will paid via deduction of receivables from Art&Business Magazine SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4857 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.