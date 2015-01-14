FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Artnews to sell some of its shares to GEM
#Publishing
January 14, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Artnews to sell some of its shares to GEM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Artnews SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with a Luxembourg-based GEM Global Field Fund LLC SCS (GEM)

* Under the agreement GEM has right to acquire from a company’s shareholder (to be determined by the company) its shares for no more than 12.5 million zlotys ($3.40 million)

* The price of one share will not be lower than 2 zlotys and the proceeds from the sale of the company’s shares will be allocated for the company’s development or repayment of its debts

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6396 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

