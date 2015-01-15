CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Artnews to sell some of its shares to GEM

(Corrects name of party of agreement to GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS from GEM Global Field Fund LLC SCS in the first bullet. The company corrected its statement.)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Artnews SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with a Luxembourg-based GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS (GEM)

* Under the agreement GEM has right to acquire from a company’s shareholder (to be determined by the company) its shares for no more than 12.5 million zlotys ($3.40 million)

* The price of one share will not be lower than 2 zlotys and the proceeds from the sale of the company’s shares will be allocated for the company’s development or repayment of its debts

