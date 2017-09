Jan 22 (Reuters) - Art & Business Magazine and Artnews SA :

* Art & Business Magazine to sell business responsible for publishing Art&Business Magazine to Artnews

* Artnews pays for the acquisiton 504,845 zlotys ($135,500)