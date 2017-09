Oct 7 (Reuters) - Artnews SA

* Says Argovest Holdings Limited decreases its stake in company from 20.95 percent to 7.77 percent

* Says Argovest Holdings Limited sold 2,875,280 shares of company Source text for Eikon:

* Says Essevea Limited buys 2,875,280 shares or 13.18 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon:

