Dec 22 (Reuters) - ArtP Capital SA :

* Agrees to acquire 60 pct of ARFixer Sp. z o.o. from Labo Invest Group Sp. z o.o. in exchange for the company’s new shares

* ARFixer is a developer of mobile applications for iOS(iPhone / iPad) and Android systems Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)