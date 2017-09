Dec 30 (Reuters) - ArtP Capital SA :

* Buys 1 million shares or 20 percent stake in Berendowicz & Kublin SA from Get Sport ltd for 2.4 million zlotys

* Berendowicz & Kublin SA operates a chain of hairdresser’s saloons in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)