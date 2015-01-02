FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Artprice announces FY 2014 shareholding transactions outside Euronext
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Artprice announces FY 2014 shareholding transactions outside Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Artprice Com Sa :

* Announces fiscal year 2014 shareholding transactions on Equiduct network, clearly not counted publicly by Euronext

* 5,400,174 company shares (close to 90 pct of capital) traded on Equiduct in fiscal year 2014 within 255 trading sessions

* 10,198,934 company shares traded on Euronext regular market in fiscal year 2014

* Equiduct trades 52.94 pct additional Artprice shares that do not appear on the data and order books of Euronext Source text: bit.ly/1BcDmXX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.