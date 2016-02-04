FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yoko Ono opens 'Land of Hope' exhibition in Mexico
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
February 4, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

Yoko Ono opens 'Land of Hope' exhibition in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY - - Yoko Ono is seeking to spread a message of peace in Mexico with an exhibition in the capital’s Museum of Memory and Tolerance.

The “Land of Hope” is an interactive display of installations including a stamp set with messages of peace and broken plates that can be put together.

“I came here to bring peace,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday. “It is a very strong thing to say and it’s not going to happen right away but we can do it together.”

“Land of Hope” will be on display in Mexico City until May 29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.