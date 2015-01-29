FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Aruba says plane followed by Venezuela comes down in its waters
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 29, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aruba says plane followed by Venezuela comes down in its waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

CARACAS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A suspicious civilian plane being pursued by Venezuela’s military has come down in Aruba’s Caribbean waters, the island’s justice minister said on Thursday.

There appeared to be casualties and evidence of drug-trafficking, Arthur Dowers told Reuters by telephone.

“We have been informed this morning that a plane came down in the territorial waters of Aruba,” Dowers said.

“We have seen what looks like human remains ... large packages that looked like drugs. We do have information that indicates this plane was followed by Venezuelan authorities.”

The Venezuelan government, which operates a shootdown policy against suspected drug planes in its territory, had no immediate comment on the incident.

Aruba, a semi-autonomous island that is part of the kingdom of the Netherlands, lies just north of Venezuela which is a major shipment route for Colombian cocaine. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.