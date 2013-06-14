FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades Aruba sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades Aruba sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday downgraded Aruba’s sovereign credit rating one notch to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing deteriorating fiscal and external balance sheets following closure of the island’s oil refinery.

The outlook on the new rating is stable.

“Closure of the Valero refinery likely led to an economic contraction of 1.2 percent of GDP in 2012. Furthermore, the closure will contribute to larger current account deficits and a higher external debt burden in the coming two years,” S&P said in a statement.

A combination of the refinery plus spending pressures in health care and pensions have contributed to a weakening of the nation’s public finances in recent years, S&P said.

S&P points out that rising tourism receipts, plus a public investment program providing extra economic stimulus, will help mitigate the economic impact of the refinery’s closure.

“We expect real per capita GDP growth to be 1.7 percent in 2013. Planned private sector investments in the tourism sector, plus public sector investment in infrastructure, should sustain per capita GDP growth of just over 2 percent in the next two years,” S&P said.

Aruba’s fiscal deficits are projected to ease to 5 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 from an average of more than 6 percent in 2011-12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.