March 2 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co said it would buy Wi-Fi network gear maker Aruba Networks Inc for about $2.7 billion in cash.

The offer of $24.67 per share is a premium of 34.4 percent to Aruba’s close on Feb. 24. A possible deal was first reported by Bloomberg on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)