Aruba Networks posts higher quarterly revenue

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Network-equipment maker Aruba Networks Inc reported a 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as demand for its products rose and it added new customers.

Net loss widened to $16.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the three months ended July from $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $153.1 million from $139.2 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Aruba’s products provide secure network access across wireless and wired networks.