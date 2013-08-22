FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aruba Networks posts higher quarterly revenue
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 8:13 PM / in 4 years

Aruba Networks posts higher quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Network-equipment maker Aruba Networks Inc reported a 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as demand for its products rose and it added new customers.

Net loss widened to $16.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the three months ended July from $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $153.1 million from $139.2 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Aruba’s products provide secure network access across wireless and wired networks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
