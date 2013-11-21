FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aruba Networks posts higher quarterly revenue
November 21, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Aruba Networks posts higher quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Network-equipment maker Aruba Networks Inc’s first-quarter revenue rose 11 percent as the company benefited from higher IT spending by its customers.

Aruba’s net loss widened to $7.8 million, or 7 cents per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31 from $0.8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $161 million from $144.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share.

Aruba’s products provide secure network access across wireless and wired networks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
