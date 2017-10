Aug 23 (Reuters) - Aruba Networks Inc, which makes equipment for secured wireless networks, reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly revenue.

The company reported a loss of $3.0 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $68.2 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $139.2 million.