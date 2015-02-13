FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TRLPC-PAI's AS Adventure buy backed with 245 mln euro loan-bankers
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

TRLPC-PAI's AS Adventure buy backed with 245 mln euro loan-bankers

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Banks have lined up around 245 million euros ($279.01 million) of leveraged loans to back PAI Partners’ acquisition of outdoor outfitter AS Adventure, banking sources said on Friday.

Paris-headquartered private equity firm PAI Partners agreed to buy AS Adventure for around 400 million euros from Lion Capital earlier this month.

Natixis and RBC are leading the debt financing to back the acquisition, which is expected to launch for syndication to investors within the next couple of weeks, the sources said.

PAI was not immediately available to comment.

The financing comprises around 200 million euros of term loans and 45 million euros of undrawn facilities, totalling around 4.25 times AS Adventure’s approximate 47 million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the sources said.

The financing is expected to be well received by cash-rich investors eager to put money to work amid thin dealflow in the primary loan market.

The company operates under various brands including AS Adventure in Belgium, France, Germany and Luxembourg, Bever in the Netherlands and Cotswold Outdoor in the UK. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
