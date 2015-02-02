BRIEF-AS Roma sells temporary rights Mattia Destro to AC Milan

Feb 2(Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Friday that it has signed an agreement with AC Milan for sale of temporary rights to the player Mattia Destro for a period until June 30

* Transaction value of 0.5 million euros ($565,200)

* AC Milan has been granted an option to acquire definitive rights to the player at the end of the 2015/2016 season for a fixed value of 16 million euros with a bonus of up to 2 million euros

