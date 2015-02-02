FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AS Roma sells temporary rights Mattia Destro to AC Milan
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AS Roma sells temporary rights Mattia Destro to AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2(Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Friday that it has signed an agreement with AC Milan for sale of temporary rights to the player Mattia Destro for a period until June 30

* Transaction value of 0.5 million euros ($565,200)

* AC Milan has been granted an option to acquire definitive rights to the player at the end of the 2015/2016 season for a fixed value of 16 million euros with a bonus of up to 2 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8846 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.