(Corrects number of shares in second paragraph to 20 million from 200 million)

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it would buy back up to 30 billion yen ($322 million) of its own shares, or 4.29 percent of its issued stock.

Asahi said it would buy back up to 20 million shares between Feb. 14 and Aug. 13. ($1 = 93.0550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)