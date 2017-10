TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings is in final talks with Ajinomoto Co about buying its beverage unit, Calpis Co, for close to 100 billion yen ($1.24 billion), sources told Reuters on Friday.

An announcement will be made in early May, the source said. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)