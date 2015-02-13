FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japanese brewer Asahi to buy wine seller Enoteca
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 7:53 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japanese brewer Asahi to buy wine seller Enoteca

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday it will acquire wine retailer Enoteca Co Ltd from private equity firm Unison Capital, in a bid to boost its wine business.

Unison Capital, one of Japan’s largest private equity firms, bought the company in 2011. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Sales for Enoteca, which also has units in Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea, jumped by a fifth to 17.3 billion yen ($145 million) in the last financial year.

It was once listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange but was taken private in 2011.

Wine sales currently only account for a tiny fraction of Asahi’s overall revenue but wine consumption has steadily increased in Japan.

Japanese consumption of wine climbed 3.6 percent in 2013 and likely rose 5 percent last year, according to Mercian, the wine unit of rival brewer Kirin Holdings.

The transaction is expected to completed by March 31. ($1 = 118.8700 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.