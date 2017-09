TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan‘S Asahi Group says it is exploring various possibilities after media reports this week said it will bid for Grolsch and Peroni, two beer brands owned by the U.K.-based Sabmiller PLC.

According to the Nikkei business daily, the deal could be worth around 400 billion yen ($3.40 billion). ($1 = 117.6600 yen) (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Stephen Coates)