Two dead siege militants were Canadians-Algerian source
January 21, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Two dead siege militants were Canadians-Algerian source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Two dead Islamist militants found inside the Algerian desert siege site were Canadians, an Algerian security source told Reuters on Monday.

Algerian special forces had discovered the bodies at the Tiguentourine gas plant near the town of In Amenas, the source said.

Troops stormed the plant on Saturday, ending a hostage crisis which began when Islamists took control of the site before dawn on Wednesday. Many hostages, including American, British, French, Japanese, Norwegian and Romanian citizens, are among those missing or confirmed dead.

An official Algerian source said previously that the group behind the attack had comprised Arabs, Africans, and also people from outside the African continent. (reporting by Lamine Chikhi; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
