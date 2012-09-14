Canada to stop opposing listing asbestos as hazardous

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada said on Friday it was dropping its longtime opposition to listing asbestos as a hazardous material, a designation that would require exporters to warn importing countries that the fire-resistant substance can cause cancer and other illnesses.

Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis said he made the decision, which would also allow countries to ban imports of asbestos, as a logical consequence of plans by Quebec’s provincial premier-designate, Pauline Marois, effectively to end the production of the substance. The province is the only place in Canada where it’s produced.

Canada has been the only western developed country to be exporting asbestos, which is estimated to kill more than 100,000 people around the world every year. It had continued to export it even though it strictly regulated its use domestically.