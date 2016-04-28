N.Y. judge lets verdict stand but trims award in asbestos case

A New York judge refused to set aside a verdict holding the manufacturer of a brake grinding machine liable for a mechanic’s exposure to asbestos, though she cut the jury’s $25 million award by more than half.

In a decision filed Wednesday, Justice Cynthia Kern of state Supreme Court in Manhattan rejected Hennessy Industries Inc’s argument that it had no legal duty to warn mechanic Walter Miller, now 64, about the dangers of asbestos in auto brakes. Hennessy owns the Ammco brand that manufactured grinders, but did not make the brakes themselves.

