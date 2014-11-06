FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ASBISc Enterprises Q3 revenue down 11.3 pct year on year
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ASBISc Enterprises Q3 revenue down 11.3 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Q3 revenue USD 388.7 million versus USD 438.2 million a year earlier

* Q3 operating profit USD 4.7 million versus USD 7.4 million a year earlier

* Q3 net profit USD 0.5 million versus USD 3 million a year earlier

* Q3 EBIDTA USD 5.1 million versus USD 8.1 million a year earlier

* In Q4 2014 growth in revenues and profits is expected

* Q3 2014 results were weaker than in Q3 2013 due to continuation of the instability in two major markets of the group, Russia and Ukraine Source text: bit.ly/1x8sGqp

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.