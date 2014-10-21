FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Asbury Auto profit jumps as easier credit boosts car sales
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 11:43 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Asbury Auto profit jumps as easier credit boosts car sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc’s quarterly profit jumped 43 percent as easier credit for customers helped the company sell more imported cars.

Asbury’s revenue from the sale of new mid-priced imported cars rose 7 percent, while that from the sale of new luxury cars increased 5 percent.

The two categories accounted for about 85 percent of the company’s revenue from new car sales. Asbury gets more than two-third of its total revenue from the sale of new cars.

U.S. auto sales in the third quarter were the best in eight years, with sales in September rising about 9 percent, according to research firm Autodata.

Asbury sells new and used cars made by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp, among others.

Asbury’s net profit rose to $32.5 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $22.7 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.51 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Asbury’s shares closed at $65.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.