Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ascencio SCA

* FY EPS 3.75 euros

* Proposes gross dividend of 3.00 euros per existing share and 1.50 euros gross dividend per newly issued share

* On the basis of current results similar dividends could be issued in the future Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHUG8RZFmB] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)