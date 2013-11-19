FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Ascendas, GIC to invest in India property
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Ascendas, GIC to invest in India property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Singapore warehouse and industrial park developer Ascendas Pte Ltd said on Tuesday it has set up a programme with a target asset size of S$600 million ($481.60 million) to invest in Indian real estate, focusing on business space.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd is a principal investor in the programme.

Ascendas’ current India funds include Singapore-listed Ascendas India Trust and Ascendas India Development Trust, a private equity fund that is fully invested.

($1 = 1.2458 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Kevin Lim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.