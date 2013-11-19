Singapore's Ascendas, GIC to invest in India property

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Singapore warehouse and industrial park developer Ascendas Pte Ltd said on Tuesday it has set up a programme with a target asset size of S$600 million ($481.60 million) to invest in Indian real estate, focusing on business space.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd is a principal investor in the programme.

Ascendas’ current India funds include Singapore-listed Ascendas India Trust and Ascendas India Development Trust, a private equity fund that is fully invested.

($1 = 1.2458 Singapore dollars)