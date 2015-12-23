Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers reviewing strategic options

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers said they were reviewing options after receiving an unsolicited expression of interest to buy out all its stapled securities, in what could be further consolidation in Singapore’s property trusts.

Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a stapled trust comprising of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust. A stapled security is an arrangement under which different securities are quoted jointly.

“The managers have therefore initiated discussions with various parties to evaluate the viability of the EOI,” they said in a statement.

Bankers and fund managers have said the city-state’s property trusts are set to see more M&As at a time when valuations have dropped and interest rates are set to rise.