FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers reviewing strategic options
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers reviewing strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers said they were reviewing options after receiving an unsolicited expression of interest to buy out all its stapled securities, in what could be further consolidation in Singapore’s property trusts.

Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a stapled trust comprising of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust. A stapled security is an arrangement under which different securities are quoted jointly.

“The managers have therefore initiated discussions with various parties to evaluate the viability of the EOI,” they said in a statement.

Bankers and fund managers have said the city-state’s property trusts are set to see more M&As at a time when valuations have dropped and interest rates are set to rise.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.