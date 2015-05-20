Singapore's Ascendas in JV for Greater Jakarta mixed-use project

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Ascendas Group said it would form a joint venture with Indonesia’s PT Metropolitan Karyadeka Development (MKD) to build a mixed-use project located in Greater Jakarta.

Ascendas and MKD will hold equal stakes in the project. MKD is a joint venture between a unit of property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk and privately owned Karyadeka Group.

The 9.7-hectare development will include offices, apartments and retail facilities. The total development cost of the first phase, where construction will start next year, is estimated to be S$300 million ($224.3 million). ($1 = 1.3378 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)