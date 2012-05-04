RPT-Ascendas REIT units fall after private placement

(Repeats with no changes to text)

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Units of Singapore’s Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust fell as much as 4.6 percent on Friday after the company priced its private placement of 150 million new units at S$1.99 each, at the bottom of the S$1.99-S$2.04 range.

Units of Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial properties, were down 4.3 percent at S$2.00 early on Friday.

Ascendas REIT said it expects to raise gross proceeds of around S$298.5 million ($240.2 million), which will used for various purposes including construction costs in Singapore and the forward purchase of a business property in China.

Citigroup and JPMorgan are joint lead managers and underwriters for the placement.