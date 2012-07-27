FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ascendas Hospitality little changed from IPO price
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 6:13 AM / 5 years ago

Ascendas Hospitality little changed from IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Ascendas Hospitality Trust started trading slightly below its offer price on Friday, despite the units being fairly well subscribed during the IPO phase.

The units opened at S$0.875, or about 0.6 percent below the IPO price of S$0.88. They were last traded at S$0.89 with nearly 19 million units changing hands.

Ascendas Hospitality had cut the size of its IPO earlier this week after stripping a South Korean hotel from its portfolio. The trust sold 437.325 million stapled securities, down from an original offer size of between 506.075 million and 529.648 million units.

Nomura and Standard Chartered were joint global coordinators for the offering, with HSBC and DBS acting as joint bookrunners.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.