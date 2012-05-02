Singapore's Ascendas REIT plans S$306 mln placement

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT), which owns industrial properties, said on Thursday it plans to raise up to S$306 million ($246.6 million) through a private placement of 150 million new units.

The new units will be priced between S$1.99 and S$2.04 each.

A-REIT will use the proceeds for various purposes including construction of a new business part and the forward purchase of a business space property in China.

Citigroup and JPMorgan are joint lead managers and underwriters for the placement.