Singapore's Ascendas REIT plans S$306 mln placement
May 2, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore's Ascendas REIT plans S$306 mln placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT), which owns industrial properties, said on Thursday it plans to raise up to S$306 million ($246.6 million) through a private placement of 150 million new units.

The new units will be priced between S$1.99 and S$2.04 each.

A-REIT will use the proceeds for various purposes including construction of a new business part and the forward purchase of a business space property in China.

Citigroup and JPMorgan are joint lead managers and underwriters for the placement.

$1 = 1.2407 Singapore dollars Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim

