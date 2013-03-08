FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2013 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Ascendas REIT seeks up to $280 mln in offering - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust plans to raise about $280 million in an offering to fund the acquisition of two properties, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

The trust is offering 140 million new units in a range of S$2.50-S$2.55 each, putting the total deal at about S$350 million ($281 million), the terms said.

The deal may be raised by another 20 million units if an upsize option is exercised to meet demand.

Citigroup and DBS were hired to handle the offering.

