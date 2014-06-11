FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascendis Health responds to media article from June 10
#Healthcare
June 11, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ascendis Health responds to media article from June 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* In response to Business Day article published on 10 June, co hereby releases this announcement which serves to clarify statement pertaining to portion of Ascendis’ turnover affected by new CMS regulations

* Up to a maximum of 20 pct of Solal’s sales are potentially impacted by Complementary Medicines Regulations (CMS) regulations which therefore amounts to 1.6 pct of Ascendis’ annualised turnover being potentially impacted by regulations and not 9 pct as reported within article Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

