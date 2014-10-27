FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascendis Health acquires diagnostics business of Scientific Group
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 27, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ascendis Health acquires diagnostics business of Scientific Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Acquisition of the majority of the Scientific Group Proprietary Limited

* Purchase consideration includes an amount of 283,733,383 rand

* Deal with Capitalworks Private Equity GP Proprietary Limited

* Maximum amount of 100,000,000 rand payable only to extent a pending specified contract is awarded to SG Diagnostics in 2015

* SG Diagnostics is set to contribute a further 32.8 million rand profit after tax towards Ascendis’ earnings on a historic last 12 months basis

* Deal will conclude within five business days following the fulfilment of conditions precedent

* Sees pro forma FY to June 2014 HEPS of 73 cents after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.