Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Coast2coast Investments Proprietary Ltd facilitates an additional r140 million Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction

* Deal helps co to achieve strategic minimum bee threshold for its Ascendis Pharma and Ascendis Medical devices divisions

* C2C has now facilitated a further R140 million investment by partnering with WDBIH and Senatla Capital (jointly "BEE partners")